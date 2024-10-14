Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Perion Network stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 997.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 121,622 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 264,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 225,520 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 192,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 117,253 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

