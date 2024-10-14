Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of PSMMY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419. Persimmon has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $45.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4829 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

