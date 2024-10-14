Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.