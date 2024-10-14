Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
