Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

