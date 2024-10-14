POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 866676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
POET Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Further Reading
