Polianta Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $164.05.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

