Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $279.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $279.81.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

