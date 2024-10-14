Polianta Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 156.10%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

