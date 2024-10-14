POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in POSCO by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Stock Performance

POSCO stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.