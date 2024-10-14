Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 21795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 288,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

