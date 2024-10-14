Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.42.

NYSE PFG opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

