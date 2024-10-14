Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $71.89 on Monday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

