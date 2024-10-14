Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Solar Price Performance

PSWW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,130. Principal Solar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

