Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.