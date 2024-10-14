Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waste Management by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $4,804,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.