Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

TSM opened at $191.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.