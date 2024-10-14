Procyon Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $272.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.