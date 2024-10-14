Procyon Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

