Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $191.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

