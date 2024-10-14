Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.26 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $103.26 million and $1.97 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00008622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.73 or 1.00020870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.43441265 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,332,450.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

