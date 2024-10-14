Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PFS opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

