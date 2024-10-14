Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.