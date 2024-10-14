Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 38,064 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $34.07.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $562.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.
About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
