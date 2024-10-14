Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 184,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 95.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 139,897 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.59 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.19.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,535 shares of company stock valued at $592,670. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

