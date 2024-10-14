Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.94 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,957.15 or 0.99993831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

