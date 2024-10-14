R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.61. 128,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

