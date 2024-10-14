Raymond James Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $440.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $369.37. 470,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,861. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.35 and a 200-day moving average of $390.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

