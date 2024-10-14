RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.6 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $123.51 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $136.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $10,633,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.