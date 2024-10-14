Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMAX (IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

Get IMAX Co alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IMAX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in IMAX by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 474,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.