Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMAX (IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/14/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – IMAX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – IMAX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – IMAX had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
IMAX Price Performance
Shares of IMAX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
