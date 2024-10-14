Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.58. 916,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,797,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,680,022.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,039.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,652 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

