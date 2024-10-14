Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,975 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 253.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO opened at $164.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.