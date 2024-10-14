Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

