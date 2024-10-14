Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,305,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,609,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

