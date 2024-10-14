Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,009,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,551,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.