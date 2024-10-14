Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 299,707 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,707 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 308,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 122,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,835,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

