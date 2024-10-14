Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,172,000 after buying an additional 58,213 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $583.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.