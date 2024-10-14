Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

