Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $216.49 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.