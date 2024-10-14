Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139,265 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 96,758 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

SVOL stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

