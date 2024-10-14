Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 38,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Copart by 209.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.