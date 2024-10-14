Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

