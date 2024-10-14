Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $338,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 221,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 886,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.