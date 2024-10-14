Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 582 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $44.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

