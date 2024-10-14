Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $233.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

