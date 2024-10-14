Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after acquiring an additional 470,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,077,000 after acquiring an additional 238,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,803,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,302,000 after acquiring an additional 912,156 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of -486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.