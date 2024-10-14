Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 7th

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$37.39 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.40 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richelieu Hardware

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. In other news, Director Marc Poulin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,526.90. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total value of C$83,393.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $361,346. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCH

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.