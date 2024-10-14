Rise Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

XOM opened at $123.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

