Rise Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.21 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 604.17, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average of $308.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,321,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,091 shares in the company, valued at $50,321,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,518 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.