Rise Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

