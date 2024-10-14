Rise Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.79 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

